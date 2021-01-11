John Castleman, Harriman

Mr. John Castleman, 81 of Harriman, passed away January 7, 2021 at his home. He retired from Johnson & Galyon Construction Company. After retirement John loved working in his yard and workshop.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Clarence & Gladys Castleman.

Two brothers: Thomas Castleman and Jack Castleman.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Scherel Castleman.

Two sisters: Jenny Wilson of Knoxville and Carolyn Tidwell of Harriman.

Brother-in-law: Herbert Shields.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 PM at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Castleman family.

