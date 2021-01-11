Patrick “Big Daddy” Hoyle Whitfield, Harriman

Patrick “Big Daddy” Hoyle Whitfield, age 86 of Harriman, passed away peacefully at his home on January 9, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on May 6, 1934 in Delano, TN to E.W. (Sr.) & Stella Whitfield. Patrick was a United States Army Veteran and had a great love for animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Brother: E.W. Whitfield, Jr.

Sister: Maxine Portwood.

Brothers-in-law: Roy Hixson, Bill Jacobs, James Paul, Wayne Portwood, Barney Wright,

Charles Wright, and Mann Wright.

Sisters-in-law: Missy Henley, Lois Hixson, June Whitfield, Dot Wright, and Marge Wright.

Nephews: Steven Jacobs, Gary Portwood, James Wright, and Tim Wright.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Lorellen Whitfield “Mommalo”.

Daughter & son-in-law: Patti & Eric Gutridge

Grandsons: Max Linke and wife Tosha, and Lane Gutridge

Great-grandchildren: Emmett “Thunder” Linke and Ella Kate “Lightening” Linke.

Sisters: Jean Jacobs and Barbara Paul.

Brothers & sisters-in-law: Don & Una Coffman and John & Sherry Schuman.

And many special nieces and nephews.

The family is very thankful to caretakers Amanda, Debbie, Ashley, Alexis, Chantel, Melissa, Cindy, and all nurses and homemakers who cared for Big Daddy and to all staff of Quality Private Duty Care and Amedysis Hospice Care.

The family will meet at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services with son-in-law Eric Gutridge and nephew Alan Oliver. Serving as Pallbearers: Max Linke, Lane Gutridge, Scott Paul, Sonny Whitfield, David Hixson, Greg Lawson, and honorary pallbearers John Schuman and Robin Paul.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs at 110 Tooweka Circle, Loudon, TN 37774, or online at smokymountainservicedogs.org.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Whitfield family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

