Holden (Bud) Burton Hughes, Ten Mile

Holden (Bud) Burton Hughes, age 80 of Ten Mile, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born December 31, 1940 in Blount County but has been a resident of Roane County for most of his life. He was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Kingston and was very grateful for his church
family and their prayers over the past few years of his declining health.
He was a retied Pipefitter with TVA and a member of the Pipefitters Local Union No. 102. Bud enjoyed farming and restoring old cars as long as his health permitted.
Preceded in death by his parents, C.B. & Erma Edgemon Hughes.
SURVIVORS
Loving wife of 58 yearsPatricia (Pat) Humphreys Hughes of Ten Mile
Sons Curtis Burton Hughes & wife, Lee Ann of Ten Mile
Gregory A. Hughes & wife, Yvonne of Ten Mile
Brian K. Hughes & wife, Marianna of Ten Mile
GrandchildrenCody Hughes & wife, Ashley
Eric Stansberry & wife, Miranda
Suzanne Hughes
Great-grandchildrenKolden Hughes, and Cade Stansberry
Brother-in-lawCurtis Humphreys & wife, Phoebe of Harriman
Sisters-in-lawJane McClure of Kingston
Phyllis Shipwash of Ten Mile
Donna Seiler & husband, Danny of Harriman
A host of extended family and dear friends
Graveside service will be held 1:30pm, Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Adrian Jones officiating. Those wishing to go in procession will need to be at Fraker Funeral Home by 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 4242 Decatur Highway, Kingston, TN 37763.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family ask those attending to please wear a mask and obtain social distancing.
Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.