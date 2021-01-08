ACSO CHARGE OAK RIDGE MAN IN CLAXTON GAS STATION ROBBERY

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has charged Oak Ridge resident, Tyrone Partridge, with the December 29th robbery at the Marathon gas station on Edgemoor Road in Claxton. Sheriff’s Office detective, Josh Cardwell, obtained felony warrants for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated

Assault, and Theft. Partridge, 43, reportedly brandished a firearm and demanded the Marathon employee empty the cash register. He fled the scene with cash prior to our deputies’ arrival. The Marathon employee was able to provide a physical description and a video recording showing

the incident.

As reported last weekend, Partridge was booked in our jail on January 4th following an arrest by the Oak Ridge Police Department for a similar crime. Partridge was the main suspect in an armed robbery at the J&C Market on East Tennessee Avenue in Oak Ridge. He was arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest, and Resisting Arrest.

Through intel and information sharing with Oak Ridge, Detective Cardwell honed in on Partridge as the suspect for the Claxton robbery which eventually led to him being charged with

the December 29th crime. “This is a great example of two agencies working together to get a dangerous man off our streets. Detective Cardwell and the ORPD should be commended for doing a great job” Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker stated.

Partridge is still incarcerated at the Anderson County Detention Facility.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

