Amalie “Molly” Slagle, Deer Lodge

Mrs. Amalie “Molly” Slagle, age 83, of Deer Lodge, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born July 30, 1937 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. She later met and married Judd Slagle, an American serviceman, while he was stationed in Germany. Molly became a United States citizen in the late 1960s.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Judd Slagle; as well as her parents, one brother, and one sister, all of whom were living in Germany.

Molly is survived by her only son, Rick Slagle of Maynard, Massachusetts, his wife, Darlene Slagle, and their daughter, Cassie Messmer, as well as four nephews, who reside in Germany. She will be deeply missed by her dearest friend, Lori McAvinchey and life-long family friends, Craig and Carla Davidson. She will be fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law Vera Davidson, Billie Lannom and Wanda Meade and their extended families. Molly was blessed with devoted neighbors, Susie Kries and Carla LaRue who prayed with her to the end. Molly will be remembered for her love of animals and her kindness to strays, caring for many dogs while she lived in Tennessee.

Out of an abundance of caution for the public health, a memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced by Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made the Humane Society in her memory. There is a tab at the bottom of the page.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Amalie Slagle.

