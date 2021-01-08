Evelyn T. Iannetta, Kingston

News Department 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 104 Views

Evelyn T. Iannetta, age 92, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston. She was born November 13, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Kingston to be near her daughter. She was of the Catholic faith. Evelyn was an avid gardener and loved to crochet.

Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Iannetta; children, Francine Iannetta and Frank Iannetta; parents,
Edward John Hildebrandt & Bernice Helen Gronski; brother, Edward Hildebrandt; sisters, Mildred Vought and
Marie “Mary Anne” McNutt.

SURVIVORS

DaughtersMarie Iannetta & husband, Laurance Kornacki of Roane County, TN
Sandra Iannetta of Garden City, Michigan

GrandchildrenJames, Lara, Kelly, Scott, Cody

Great-grandchildrenChase, Fox, Lincoln, Nash, Sawyer, Sylvia, Kate

BrotherGeorge Hildabrandt

Sister-in-lawMaxine Hildebrandt

Several extended family members and friends

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Tracy Anne Carlisle Briggs, Clinton

Tracy Anne Carlisle Briggs, age 52 of Clinton, TN, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: