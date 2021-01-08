Evelyn T. Iannetta, Kingston

Evelyn T. Iannetta, age 92, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston. She was born November 13, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Kingston to be near her daughter. She was of the Catholic faith. Evelyn was an avid gardener and loved to crochet.
Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Iannetta; children, Francine Iannetta and Frank Iannetta; parents,
Edward John Hildebrandt & Bernice Helen Gronski; brother, Edward Hildebrandt; sisters, Mildred Vought and
Marie “Mary Anne” McNutt.
SURVIVORS
DaughtersMarie Iannetta & husband, Laurance Kornacki of Roane County, TN
Sandra Iannetta of Garden City, Michigan
GrandchildrenJames, Lara, Kelly, Scott, Cody
Great-grandchildrenChase, Fox, Lincoln, Nash, Sawyer, Sylvia, Kate
BrotherGeorge Hildabrandt
Sister-in-lawMaxine Hildebrandt
Several extended family members and friends
