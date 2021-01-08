Evelyn T. Iannetta, Kingston

Evelyn T. Iannetta, age 92, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston. She was born November 13, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Kingston to be near her daughter. She was of the Catholic faith. Evelyn was an avid gardener and loved to crochet.

Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Iannetta; children, Francine Iannetta and Frank Iannetta; parents,

Edward John Hildebrandt & Bernice Helen Gronski; brother, Edward Hildebrandt; sisters, Mildred Vought and

Marie “Mary Anne” McNutt.

SURVIVORS

DaughtersMarie Iannetta & husband, Laurance Kornacki of Roane County, TN

Sandra Iannetta of Garden City, Michigan

GrandchildrenJames, Lara, Kelly, Scott, Cody

Great-grandchildrenChase, Fox, Lincoln, Nash, Sawyer, Sylvia, Kate

BrotherGeorge Hildabrandt

Sister-in-lawMaxine Hildebrandt

Several extended family members and friends

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

