Thomas Lee Crisp, Kingston

Thomas Lee Crisp age 76 of Kingston, passed away peacefully at the home of his son and daughter-in-law Greg and Tonya, with his wife and family by his side on January 6, 2021. Tom was born June 11, 1944 in Sylva, NC.

Preceded in death by his parents Clarence C. and Aileen B. Crisp

Sister Gail Yeary

Nephew Johnny Yeary

Survived by his wife Pamela J. Crisp

Sons; Greg and Tonya Crisp, Joe and Jess Butler

Grandchildren; Tyler, Makayla and Hunter Crisp, Olivia and Quentin Craig

Nephew; Jimmy and Linda Yeary and son Patrick.

Thomas enlisted in the United States Army in December 1963 and was honorably discharged in December 1967 as a sergeant. He served in the reserves from 1967 – 1969. Thomas retired from Y12 in 2006 with 37 years of company service.

A special THANK YOU to the 2nd floor nursing staff and doctors at MMC for taking such good care of Tom during his stay, and Covenant Hospice Group.

Memorials can be made in honor of Tom to the South Roane County Volunteer Fire Department.

Due to the continued concern for COVID 19 the family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Crisp Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

