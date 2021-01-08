Shirley Richard Hendricks, Clinton

News Department 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 94 Views

Shirley Richard Hendricks, age 61 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 24, 1959 to the late Shirley Franklin and Velma Drown Hendricks in Anderson County. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by brothers, Tommy Hendricks, and Ronnie Hendricks.

He is survived by: sons, Rick Hendricks, Jonathan Hendricks; daughters, Jennifer Hendricks, Rachel Hendricks; grandchildren, Kyra Bunch, Simon Duncan; nieces, Heather Bailey, Kim Van Valkenburgh, and Jacque Arrington.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 2pm.

About News Department

Check Also

Tracy Anne Carlisle Briggs, Clinton

Tracy Anne Carlisle Briggs, age 52 of Clinton, TN, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: