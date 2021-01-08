Frank Andrew Zelenka, Oliver Springs

Frank Andrew Zelenka, age 83, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, TN. He was born in New York to the late Frank Andrew and Evelyn Zitek Zelenka on September 16, 1937. Frank was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton. He retired from the United States Air Force and spent many years as Deputy Director for Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by, wives, Barbara Jean Zelenka and Vicki Rene Zelenka; brother, Alan Zelenka. Survived by children, Patricia Z. Youngman (Robert), Frank Joseph Zelenka (Amy), Theresa Ahmad; step-children, Debra Haynes (JL), Wayne Hunsicker (Dawn); brothers, Andrew Zelenka (Sue), Alfred Zelenka (Noreen); several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will have a funeral mass on Tuesday, January 12, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church at 10:00am. Frank’s interment will be held at Anderson Memorial Garden at 1:00pm with full military honors presented by Campbell County Honor Guard.

www.holleygamble.com

