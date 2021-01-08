Helen Hammer, co-founder of Hammers Dry Goods Stores Dies at 98

Sad news today coming out of Clinton, Helen Hammer, co-founder of Hammer’s Dry Goods Stores passed away last night at the age of 98.

Mrs. Hammer came to Clinton in 1952, along with her husband, AB Hammer, Jr., to close out a business. They decided that they would open a store there on Main Street in Clinton and stayed for good.

When Mr. Hammer passed away in 1991, Mrs. Hammer, along with family ran the business and built it up to what it is now. Coining the phrase that most people in East Tennessee know, “if you haven’t been to Hammer’s, you haven’t been to Clinton.”

Mrs. Hammer went to the store every day up until she was 95 years of age.

We sure lost an icon in the Clinton Community today.

More information about funeral Arrangements will be posted as soon as we receive them.

