Gloria Joy Gaines, Kingston

Gloria Joy Gaines, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at her residence. She was born November
1, 1945 in Memphis. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a member of
West Hills Presbyterian Church.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter Gaines; father, Linton C. Smith, Jr.

SURVIVORS

Loving MotherJoy Marie Tomerlin Smith of Kingston

Devoted SonsAllen Gaines & wife, Paula of Kingston
Keith Gaines of Knoxville

GrandchildrenMica, Cameron, Shannon, Casey, Edward, Natasha, Dillon, Alexis

Great-grandchildrenBrynnlee, Adalynn, Xander, Hadley, Jaylen

Several extended family members and many dear friends

A private Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 am, Monday, January 11, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with Rev. Jeff Jenkins presiding. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

