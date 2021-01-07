Janie Ann Jolley, Rockwood

Mrs. Janie Ann Jolley, age 98, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Signature Healthcare Center, Rockwood, Tennessee. She was born October 25, 1922 in Rhea County,

Tennessee. Mrs. Jolley was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockwood, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Y. Janow and Maude Collier Janow; stepmother, Mildred Janow; son, Jerry Jolley;

and 7 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include:

Daughter-in-law:Mary M. Jolley

Grandchildren:Michael Jolley (Neeli)

Karen Fine (Rick)

Great Grandchildren:Lauren Wolff (Jarrelle)

Lucas Jolley (Courtney)

Kristen Jolley (Taylor)

Ashlee Bunch (Andrew)

Daniel Fine

Great-Great Grandchildren:Christian Wolff, Ashton Jolley, Rebekah Bunch, and Remington Bunch

Special Niece:Marie Price

The family would also like to thank the nurses and CNAs at Signature Healthcare of Rockwood for the love shown to Janie. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Layla Riddle Anderson, Amanda “Mandy” Frost, and Ronda “Carly” Murray.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 8, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with

Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Private committal services and interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Janie Ann Jolley.

