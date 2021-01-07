UT Announces Updated Plans for Spring Semester

KNOXVILLE – The University of Tennessee System announced updated plans for in-person learning for the spring semester at campuses across the state today.

“We continue to diligently monitor the situation across the state to make adjustments in the best interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said UT President Randy Boyd. 
 
UT Knoxville
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville will continue with plans to start on Jan. 20 with a mix of in-person, online and hybrid classes.  Dorm move-in will begin on Jan. 16.  The campus will conduct weekly sentinel testing, and begin the semester with restrictions to maintain social distancing in and out of the classroom for the safety of the campus community.  For more information, visit https://www.utk.edu/coronavirus/.
 
UT Chattanooga
Classes at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will begin on Jan. 19; however, the campus will delay the start of most in-person classes until Feb. 1.  Dorm move-in will begin Jan. 14.  For more information, visit https://blog.utc.edu/coronavirus/dashboard/more-information/return-to-campus/
 
UT Martin
Classes at the University of Tennessee at Martin will begin in virtual format Jan. 14 -Jan. 21; the university will continue to monitor conditions.  Residence-hall move-in will begin Friday, Jan. 8.  For more information, visit www.utm.edu
 
UT Health Science Center
The University of Tennessee Health Science Center will continue to operate with clinical and in-person lab classes in-person. Lectures will remain virtual.  For more information, visit https://uthsc.edu/coronavirus/campus-updates/index.php.
 
Each campus will be sending out specific communications to their faculty, students and staff regarding the impact to its respective campuses.

The University of Tennessee is a statewide system of higher education with campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and Memphis; the UT Space Institute in Tullahoma; the UT Institute of Agriculture with a presence in every Tennessee county; and the statewide Institute for Public Service. The UT system manages Oak Ridge National Laboratory through its UT-Battelle partnership; enrolls about 50,000 students statewide; produces about 11,000 new graduates every year; and represents more than 400,000 alumni around the world.

