Mary Katherine Cornett, Oak Ridge

Mary Katherine Cornett, age 75, of Oak Ridge, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center.

She was born July 18, 1945 in Oak Ridge, the daughter of James Harvey McCulley and Charlotte Warwick McCulley. Mary graduated from Oliver Springs High School. She was a long-time member of the Moose Lodge #1316. In earlier years, she enjoyed playing golf, softball and bowling.

In her later years, she enjoyed making jewelry and painting with watercolors. In 1976, Mary was part of a delegation that met with President Jimmy Carter on his visit to Oak Ridge and accompanied him on a tour of the city.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Gerald Goldberg and James Cornett; sisters Sheila McCulley, Jean Moore and Justine Barnes and brother, Robert McCulley.

She is survived by sons Timothy Aldridge and wife Debora of Purcellville, VA, Jerry Benjamin Aldridge and wife Shannon of Houston, TX and Thomas Aldridge and wife Angela of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother Phillip McCulley and his wife Alva and sister Barbara Marcum and husband Jerry, all of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Ryan and Kyle Aldridge of Purcellville, VA; Payton and Colt Aldridge and step-granddaughter Shaylee Cothren, all of Houston, TX and Zachary Aldridge of Crossville, TN and Annette Aldridge of Edgewood, MD. She is also survived by her partner of 21 years, Michael Arp of Oak Ridge.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 5 – 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. Family and friends will meet on Thursday at 9am at Anderson Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

