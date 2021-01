Charles Harold Jenkins, age 79, passed away January 2, 2021 at The Waters in Clinton, TN.

Mr. Jenkins was born on January 12, 1941 in Newport, TN.

There are no services planned at this time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Jenkins family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

