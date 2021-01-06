Public hearing in Clinton on proposed liquor store location scheduled

The City of Clinton has announced it will hold a Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 654 – Amending Title 8, Chapter 1 of the Clinton Municipal Code, dealing with Intoxicating Liquors, specifically to amend it to limit where package liquor stores can operate in the city following the approval of package sales by referendum in November, on Monday, January 25th at 5:30 pm at Clinton City Hall. Passage of the referendum allows for the
operation of liquor stores, and while the city can only exercise limited control over their operations, which are overseen by the state, it can dictate where those businesses are located. In this instance, such stores could only operate in higher-traffic retail areas, and would be prohibited from opening in lower-traffic areas.

The meeting will be open to the public and following strict social distancing and face covering guidelines which are necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of COVID-19.

