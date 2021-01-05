Lowell “Mickey” Cox, Harriman (formerly of Oliver Springs)

He is survived by sons Steve Cox and Mike Cox

Lowell (Mickey) Cox, age 83, of Harriman (formerly of Oliver Springs) went home to be with his Lord and Savior with his children by his side on Friday, January 1, 2021. Mickey was a hard worker and a great fisherman, passing his fishing talents down to his two sons. He was born on Fork Mountain and moved to Oliver Springs as a child where he grew up and spent most of his life and raised his family with his wife Betty. Together they raised five children.

Mickey was preceded in death by his father Charlie R. Cox and mother Odessa Jordon Cox. He is also preceded in death by his wife Betty Jenkins Cox, brothers Grady Cox, Charles (Sarge) Cox, Franklin (Tooter) Cox, Pat (Pug) Cox, and Fredrick (Butch) Cox; sisters Rhoda Lee and Brenda Hayes.

He is survived by sons Steve Cox and wife Sherry, and Mike Cox and wife Crickett of Oliver Springs; daughters Vickey Brown and husband Dennis of Loudon, Cathy Russell and husband Mike and Melissa Wrinkle of Oliver Springs; 9 grandchildren, Stephanie, Kristy, Amy, Paul, Matt, Mandi, Scotty, Haley and Corey. He loved each of them very much.

He is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, George Cox and wife Wanda of Jamestown and Rick Cox and wife Gayla of Harriman;2 sisters-in-law Billie Cox and Patricia Cox; lots of nieces, nephews and extended family and special friends, including his childhood friend Wallace (Googie) Coker and wife Pat of Oliver Springs.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and the Home Option for his care during his illness.

A very special thank you goes out to all his nurses who took exceptional care of him. We love all of you and can’t thank you enough.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 4 – 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 7pm with Rev. Garvin Walls and Rev. Matt Reed officiating. Family and friends will meet on Saturday at 2pm at Oliver Springs Cemetery for a graveside service.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to St Jude’s Children Hospital; the Wounded Warriors Project, or to a charity or church of your choice in his memory.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

