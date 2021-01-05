State: 157K+ vaccinated for COVID-19 so far

COVID-19 Vaccine. COVID-19 Corona Virus 2019-ncov Vaccine Injection Vials Medicine bottles. Vaccination, immunization, treatment to cure Covid-19 Corona Virus infection. Healthcare And Medical concept

(TDH press release) Tennessee continues efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccinations as described in the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.

Tennessee county health department staff members administered more than 25,000 COVID-19 vaccinations during the New Year weekend, and more than 157,000 total vaccinations have been administered statewide to date.

COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain limited at this time, and availability of vaccines varies by county. Tennessee is currently working to vaccinate Phase 1a populations and individuals aged 75 and up as vaccine supplies are available.

This week shipments of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to begin arriving at Tennessee pharmacies that are partnering with long-term care facilities to vaccinate their residents and staff members onsite, as outlined in Phase 1a1 of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. As county health departments vaccinate phase 1a2 and begin to vaccinate those aged 75 years and older, pharmacies will also be administering vaccines for long-term care facility residents and employees. Although this may result in smaller shipments to county health departments, it is critical to get vaccines to those who are the highest risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

TDH reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.

