Betty Jane Waldo Lemons, Rockwood

Betty Jane Waldo Lemons, age 90 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021 at the Rosewood @ Ft. Ogethorpe facility in Ft. Ogelthorpe, Georgia with her family by her side. She was born on March 22nd, 1930 in Rockwood. She was a member of the Clymersville Baptist Church. She loved to work in the garden and with flowers. She also enjoyed cooking.

She is preceded in death by her Husband: Charles T. Lemons; Parents: Earl and Dolly Waldo; Brothers: Milford, Tom, Jib; Daughter-in-law; Rhonda Lemons; Son-in-law: Larry Tuggle.

She is survived by:

Son: Danny Lemons (Tena) of Lafayette, GA

Wayne Lemons of Kingston, TN

Daughter: Brenda Tuggle of Rockwood, TN

Son: Mark Lemons of Harriman, TN

7 Grandchildren: Randy Lemons, Aaron Tuggle, Aimee Tuggle, Cassie Lemons, Candice Frost, Jennifer Alkishawi, and Kevin Woody.

7 Great Grandchildren:

And several other extended family members and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Rosewood Assisted Living Memory Care staff and Tapestry Hospice.

Family and friends will meet at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 at 2:00 pm for a graveside service with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Association or Charity of your Choice. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Betty Jane Waldo Lemons.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

