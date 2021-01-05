J. Ray Emory, Butler, TN (formerly of Duluth)

J. Ray Emory, age 73 of Butler, TN, formerly of Duluth, passed away December 29, 2020. Mr. Emory was born in Rockwood, TN. After decades of work in the petroleum industry he retired as Vice President of Health and Safety from a major energy corporation.

He is survived by his dear wife of 21 years, Patricia M. Emory and their dog Zoe. Ray’s three adoring daughters are LaDonna Gardner (Drew) of Duluth, Shannon E. Blackburn (Todd) of Clarkesville, and Courtney Emory (Jerri) of Hoschton. His surviving siblings are Robert Emory (Jo Ann) of Kingston, TN, Charles Emory (Linda) of Ooltewah, TN, and Anna Curbow of Jonesborough, TN. Ray was “Papaw” to ten beloved grandchildren Taylor Jones, Bryce Jones, Aiden Gardner, Ainsley Gardner, Seth Blackburn, Sydney Blackburn, Sam Blackburn, Sophie Blackburn, Sabrina Blackburn, and Avery Fowler.

The family asks in lieu of flowers please make a donation to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The family is planning a celebration at a later date.

Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.

This is a complimentary obit posted by Evans Mortuary.

