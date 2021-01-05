Nadine W. Kinser, Midtown

Mrs. Nadine W. Kinser, age 96 of Midtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 31st, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 21st, 1924 in Louisville, KY. She was a member of the Pentecostal Lighthouse Church for over 50 years. She loved her Lord and looked forward to seeing her Lord and savior. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Nadine will be missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Glen L. Kinser; and sons: Gregory A. Kinser & Gary W. Kinser; and parents: William Woolum & Jessie Mae Potter. She is survived by:
Grandchildren: Garret Kinser of Harriman, Tennessee
Andy Kinser (Jamie) of Conroe, Texas
Brandie Kinser of Harriman, Tennessee
Danielle Trudeau of Cabot, Arkansas
5 Great Grandchildren: Jordan Kinser of Texas
Jackson Kinser of Texas
Wendie Kinser of Harriman, TN
Trinity Trudeau of Arkansas
Chaeli Johnson of Arkansas
Brother: Ernest Woolum and the late Jimmie of Pensacola, Florida
Jack Woolum (Diane) of Kingston, Tennessee
Sister: Lorene Burgin of Tullahoma, Tennessee
Daughter-in-law: Tina Kinser of Harriman, Tennessee
Donna Kinser of Conroe, Texas
And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
The family will meet at the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 at 11:00 am for a graveside service with Pastor Harlan McBride officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Nadine W. Kinser.