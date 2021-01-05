Nadine W. Kinser, Midtown

Mrs. Nadine W. Kinser, age 96 of Midtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 31st, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 21st, 1924 in Louisville, KY. She was a member of the Pentecostal Lighthouse Church for over 50 years. She loved her Lord and looked forward to seeing her Lord and savior. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Nadine will be missed by many.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Glen L. Kinser; and sons: Gregory A. Kinser & Gary W. Kinser; and parents: William Woolum & Jessie Mae Potter. She is survived by:

Grandchildren: Garret Kinser of Harriman, Tennessee

Andy Kinser (Jamie) of Conroe, Texas

Brandie Kinser of Harriman, Tennessee Danielle Trudeau of Cabot, Arkansas

5 Great Grandchildren: Jordan Kinser of Texas

Jackson Kinser of Texas Wendie Kinser of Harriman, TN Trinity Trudeau of Arkansas

Chaeli Johnson of Arkansas

Brother: Ernest Woolum and the late Jimmie of Pensacola, Florida

Jack Woolum (Diane) of Kingston, Tennessee

Sister: Lorene Burgin of Tullahoma, Tennessee

Daughter-in-law: Tina Kinser of Harriman, Tennessee

Donna Kinser of Conroe, Texas

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will meet at the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 at 11:00 am for a graveside service with Pastor Harlan McBride officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Nadine W. Kinser.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

