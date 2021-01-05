Charles “Chuck” Burnette, Ten Mile

Mr. Charles ‘Chuck’ Burnette, age 59 of Ten Mile passed away January 3, 2021. He drive a truck for Acme Block as well as over the road for many years.

He was predeceased by his father: Charles Burnette Sr.

Mother: Mary Shipwash.

He is survived by his two sons and daughter-in-law: Darrell Burnette, and Tim & Laci Burnette.

Daughter & son-in-law: Ashley & Michael Roberts.

Sister & brother-in-law: Canace & David Byerly.

Four grandchildren: Lyrik Roberts, Kadence Roberts, Jayci Burnette, and Jaxson Burnette.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends

The family will have a service at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Burnette family.

