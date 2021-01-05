Sally Jo Shultz, Clinton

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 78 Views

Sally Jo Shultz, age 62, of Clinton, passed away from Covid-19 at the Parkwest Medical center on January 4, 2021. She was born on December 1, 1958 to the late Ernest and Reva June Duncan. Sally was a graduate of Clinton High School then later graduated from Tusculum University with her Master’s. Sally worked for Y-12 for 20 years and then went on to work for SRA as a project manager. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by infant sister, Ann Duncan.

Survived by:
Husband …………………Michael Shultz
Brother…………………..Lynn Duncan (Linda)
1 Nephew and 2 Nieces
Sisters in law………Brenda Shrader (Sam) and Deborah Shultz
Special Friends……….John and Shirley McNeely

The family will have a graveside service Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at 12noon at Norris Memorial Gardens.

www.holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

J. Ray Emory, Butler, TN (formerly of Duluth)

J. Ray Emory, age 73 of Butler, TN, formerly of Duluth, passed away December 29, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: