Governor Lee calls for special legislative session focused on education

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee called for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene for a special legislative session on January 19, 2021 to address what the governor’s office called “urgent” issues facing Tennessee students and schools in the 2021-22 school year.

According to a release from the state, preliminary data projects an estimated 50% decrease in proficiency rates in 3rd grade reading and a projected 65% decrease in proficiency in math. This loss only exacerbates issues that existed prior to the pandemic, where only one third of Tennessee third graders were reading on grade level.

Gov. Lee stated in the press release: “We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense disruption for Tennessee’s students, educators, and districts, and the challenges they face must be addressed urgently,” “Even before the virus hit, and despite years of improvement, too many of our state’s students were still unable to read on grade level. I’m calling on the legislature to join us in addressing these serious issues so we can equip our hardworking educators and districts with the resources and supports they

need to set our students on the path to success.”

In a statement according to Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “As we have heard from districts since March, students need their teachers and schools like never before,” “No child’s future should suffer academically because of COVID-19. Not only as commissioner, but as a mother of two school-aged children, I am grateful for the bold solutions that our governor

and legislature will provide for our students and schools across the state and the department stands ready to work together to accomplish this mission-critical work.”

During the special session, the legislature will be tasked to take up five key education issues: Learning Loss, Funding, Accountability, Literacy, and Teacher Pay. Details on each proposal will be released by the Department of Education in the near future, in addition to the department’s plans to implement a new literacy program, “Reading 360.” The program will leverage one-time federal relief funding to support a phonics-based

approach to literacy and will ensure Tennessee districts, teachers, and families are equipped with tools and resources to help students read on grade level by third grade.

