20-Year-Old in Custody Charged with Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

In an arrest report from Authorities in Roane County, they took 20-year-old Joseph James Hansen into custody yesterday (Wed, Dec 30) for six counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Hansen was processed into the jail in Kingston and initially placed under bonds totaling $150,000. More information regarding the charges will be released once the New Year’s holiday has concluded.
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
|12-23-2020
|07-13-2021
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|9th Judicial District
|DTF:9TH JUDICIAL DISTRIC – TN0730500
|Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
|12-23-2020
|General Sessions Stevens
|07-13-2021
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|9th Judicial District
|DTF:9TH JUDICIAL DISTRIC – TN0730500
|Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
|12-30-2020
|General Sessions Stevens
|07-13-2021
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|9th Judicial District
|DTF:9TH JUDICIAL DISTRIC – TN0730500
|Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
|12-23-2020
|General Sessions Stevens
|07-13-2021
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|9th Judicial District
|DTF:9TH JUDICIAL DISTRIC – TN0730500
|Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
|12-30-2020
|General Sessions Stevens
|07-13-2021
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|9th Judicial District
|DTF:9TH JUDICIAL DISTRIC – TN0730500
|Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
|12-30-2020
|General Sessions Stevens
|07-13-2021
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|9th Judicial District
|DTF:9TH JUDICIAL DISTRIC – TN0730500