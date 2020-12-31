Willa Rector, 62

Willa Rector went home to Jesus on December 28, 2020 at the age of 62.  She was born to Vonnie and Woodrow McGhee on December 30, 1957.

 She was a Warrior for the Lord. She was faithful to reading the bible and spent most of her time visiting family and friends. She was a very loveable and outgoing soul. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. She dedicated her life to her family raising three daughters and being a military spouse for over 20 years.

She is Proceeded in death by, Parents, Vonnie and Woodrow McGhee; Daughter, Becky Toney; Husband, William Rector;  Brothers, Doug McGhee, Alvin McGhee, and Albert McGhee.  

She is survived by Daughters, Donna Poarch (Ashland KY) Michelle Barnard (Jeff) (Clinton TN);  Grandchildren, Carissa Norton, Gene Toney II, Darrian Brown, Samantha Poarch, Jesse Toney, Sean Barnard and Trinity Barnard; Great Grandchildren, Addison, Isabella, Harper, Asher, Savannah, Kaiden, Noah, Hunter, and Nanoa; Brothers, Ray McGhee (Joan), Mike McGhee (Joyce), David McGhee (Diane); Sisters, Ali Roseburgh (William) and Vicki Hill. A host of other family members and Friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 12-1PM with a celebration of life service to follow at 1:00PM.

www.holleygamble.com

