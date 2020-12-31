Geraldine Wilson Duvall, Lake City

Geraldine Wilson Duvall, age 89 of Lake City, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. She was born April 9, 1931 in Campbel County, TN to the late George and Ivory Seiber Wilson.

In addition to her parents, Geraldine is preceded in death by her brother, Charles G. Wilson.

Survivors:

DaughterDarlene Stagnolia

GrandchildrenDion, Daniel, Desiree and Natashe Stagnolia

Great GrandchildrenMadison, Riley, Myca, Harper, Nathaniel and Reshell

SisterNona Burress

Nephews and NiecesLindell Wilson, Jimmy Burress, Greg Burress, Jean Hayton,

Pay Lynch and Misty McKamey

Family and Friends may drop in at their convenience from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 PM, Friday, January 1, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment will follow the Graveside Service.

You may also view Geraldine’s obituary and guestbook online at

www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Lake City is in charge of arrangements.

