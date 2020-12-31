Six new deaths in Anderson due to COVID; State tweaks vaccination plan

Wednesday, December 30th, was the deadliest day so far of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States as 3744 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus were reported, setting a new single-day high.

In Tennessee, the state reported a third straight day of 100 or more deaths with 100 new fatalities on Wednesday, which also proved to be the most lethal day of the pandemic in Anderson County, where six new deaths were reported. Since the pandemic began, 66 Anderson Countians have perished. As of the Wednesday afternoon update, there were 856 active cases of the virus in Anderson County, and the seven-day testing positivity rate increased to 18.3%, meaning that 18% of those who had the test received a positive result.

One new death was reported in Roane County on Wednesday, bringing the death toll there to 54, with 658 active cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 21.8%.

In Campbell County, there were no new deaths reported, but there are currently 437 cases described by health officials as active, and the positivity rate over the past week mirrors Anderson County’s 18.3%.

The seven-day positivity rate in Morgan County has reached an astonishing 30.8% among the average of 44 people a day who are getting tested there. Wednesday alone, 36 new cases were reported and Morgan has an active case count of 235. The state releases statewide and county-level information seven days a week, and it can be found at www.covid19tn.gov, and at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

