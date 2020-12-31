UT Extension Publishes Resource for New or Beginning Farmers

“How to Talk Farming” Agriculture Dictionary Available Online

Beginning a new farming venture can be an intimidating move, but a resource from UT Extension hopes to ease the transition into agriculture for those new to the industry. Image courtesy Unsplash.

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – What’s the difference between a filly and a foal? What about tillage and no-till farming? What does “aquaponics” mean? These and many other questions are answered in a new publication from University of Tennessee Extension.

How to ‘Talk’ Farming: A Beginning Farmer’s Guide to Agriculture Words, Terms and Definitions (W 941) is a new publication developed to assist new and beginning farmers with terms and definitions used in the modern agriculture industry.

“Language is constantly changing, and that’s true in the field of agriculture as well,” states Troy Dugger, program coordinator for the UT Center for Profitable Agriculture in Columbia. “Farmers and producers who are new to agriculture or are just beginning in the field may struggle when they encounter unfamiliar terms. The goal of this publication is to decrease that possibility and introduce new terms in a digestible way.”

The publication contains approximately 200 terms and definitions from various agriculture sectors. Terms related to cattle production, small ruminants, horticulture, crop production and more are included. In addition to being a great resource for those new to farming, the publication may also be used by agriculture-focused educators across Tennessee.

“The list is certainly not exhaustive, and there are many words, terms and definitions used in agriculture that were not included. But the hope is that this document and the terms used in this guide will be a useful and valuable tool for those starting their agriculture endeavors,” adds Dugger.

To access the publication, visit utextension.tennessee.edu and click on Publications in the top menu. From the publications page, search for ‘talk farming.’ In addition to Dugger, the resource was compiled by Mitchell Mote, UT Extension Rutherford County; Andrew Griffith, Department of Agriculture and Resource Economics; and Kevin Rose, UT Extension Giles County.

Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. utia.tennessee.edu.

