Robert Kelley Stout Sr, Oak Ridge

Robert Kelley Stout Sr., 84, of Oak Ridge, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center.

He was born October 12, 1936 in Jackson County, TN, the son of Mack Austin Stout and Winnie Elnora Lawson Stout. Mr. Stout retired from the City of Oak Ridge after 38 years of service as a maintenance craftsman.

He was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher. Mr. Stout was an avid hunter and fisherman. After his retirement, he took up the craft of wood carving and spent many hours making canes and walking sticks.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Robert Kelley Stout Jr., in 2013.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce Mae Adams Stout;

daughters, Gayle Jones and husband Larry of Oak Ridge and Ginger Stout of Knoxville; brothers, Adriel Stout and wife Roslyn and Ronnie Stout and wife Freda of Cookeville; 5 grandchildren, Geri Hopper and husband Terry, Allison Morgan and husband Daniel, Julie Bradford and husband Kevin, Eli Stout and wife Kenzie and Emma Stout and fiancé Jordan Vaughn; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special family friends.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a faithful friend who will be miss by all.

Due to COVID-19 limits and restrictions, the family will have a private service. A graveside service, open to all, is scheduled for Saturday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Steve McDonald officiating.

The family asks that any memorials in his name be made to Parkinsons.org or to the Calvary Baptist Mission Fund. Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

