Trula Ann Bass Haney Justice, Oliver Springs

Trula Ann Bass Haney Justice, lifelong resident of Oliver Springs, TN, was born on September 19, 1951 and passed on to her reward with her children near to her on December 28, 2020,

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn M. Haney, Sr.;

Second husband, Denny Justice; Special friend, Jim Morris.

Also by her parents, the Rev. Bill and Lois Bass; brothers, RJ, JC, and David Bass;

Brother-in-law, Dallas Ricker.

She is survived by her children, Son, Glen Haney, Jr. and wife Diana of Oliver Springs;

Daughter, Denise Taylor and husband, Todd of Harriman;

Stepchildren, Michael (Jen) Justice and family of Knoxville and Paula (Nathan) Henry and family of Clinton;

Grandchildren, TJ and Grace Taylor of Harriman, Cody Taylor of Harriman and Jordan Haney of Oliver Springs;

And two special granddaughters;

Brothers, Harvey (Dorthy) Bass of Oak Ridge, Jerry (Deb) Bass of Oliver Springs, Jeff (Rhonda) Bass of Oliver Springs;

Sisters, Clara Ricker of Clinton and Amy (Spanky)Braden of Briceville;

And a host of nieces and nephews, both near and far and two lifelong friends.

She was a retired truck driver and loved to travel and see the world. She was the consummate friend and never met a stranger. She was never afraid to speak her mind.

We want to offer special thanks to all of the nurses at Methodist Medical Center ICU for their never-ending care and devotion.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 12-2:00 pm at Mineral Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow with Pastor David Burchfield officiating, assisted by Pastor Allen Crowe and Bro. Spanky Braden. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Due to Covid-19, everyone is strongly advised to wear a mask to the service.

To leave a note for Trula’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook, at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

