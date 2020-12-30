Mary Ruth Rhea, Briceville

Mary Ruth Rhea, age 93 of Briceville, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She will be dearly missed by her family and the Briceville community. Mary was well known in the community running Mary’s Snack Bar for many years where she served the best hamburgers and hot dogs around. To know her was to love her and there was never a person she met that she didn’t love. She truly had a heart of gold and seen the best in everyone. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Briceville where she attended regularly until her health no longer allowed.

She is preceded in death by: Parents, Elmer and Dicie Rhea, sister, Helen Rhea, sister and brother in law, Rubye and Leo Hatmaker, nephew Gary Hatmaker, nephews in law Paul Anderson and Glen Ramey

Survivors:

Nephew Randall (Kathy) Hatmaker of Briceville

Jerry (Pam) Hatmaker of Briceville

Niece Judy Ramey of Corryton

Niece in Law Susan Hatmaker of Andersonville

A host of great and great great nieces and nephews.

Special extended family- Floyd (Nig) and Violet Hatmaker of Briceville

Special friend- Winnie Wilson of Briceville

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Manisha Thakur, Robert Dowell and staff at Family Medicine West, the staff at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge, and the nursing staff of 4 west at Methodist Medical Center.

A visitation will be held at 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 1, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Lawson, Rev. Tim Russell and Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service at Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

