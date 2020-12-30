Jerome “Red” Simonds, 77

Jerome “Red” Simonds, age 77, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1943 in Wolf Creek, NC to the late George and Frances Brooks Simonds.

Jerome was a veteran having retired from the Army National Guard. Red was an owner/operator of Simonds and Sons Excavating. In addition to his parents, Jerome is preceded in death by, wife, Elizabeth Simonds and daughter, Paige Simonds.

Red is survived by his two sons, Robert Simonds (Shelly) and Chris Simonds (Angie); grandchildren, Cristy Sprouse and Alicia Simonds; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Simonds, Adalynn and Kolton Sprouse and a host of other family and friends.

Jerome’s services will be private.

