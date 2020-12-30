Daymon Owens, Knoxville

Daymon Owens, age 97 of Knoxville passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020. Throughout his life, he was a minister at Dutch Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Lick Fork Baptist Church, Straight Fork Baptist Church, Lakeview Baptist Church, and Cherry Bottom Baptist Church. Throughout his life he loved hunting, fishing, reading his bible, bringing the lost to Jesus, and dedicated his life to the Lord, but most of all he loved spending time with children especially his grandchildren. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served his country in World War II. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ettie Owens; children, David Owens, Betty Owens, and Carl Kenneth Owens; brother, Rev. Bill Owens, Rev. Tom Owens, and Herbert Owens; sister, Ethel Roberts.

He is survived by children, John Owens & wife Jenny of Clinton, Paul Owens & wife Debby of Claxton, Mitch Owens & wife Charllet of Knoxville, and Randy Owens & wife Gerri of Oak Ridge; multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, great great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family can visit at their convenience 12:00-4:00 pm, Friday, January 1, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside will be 10:00 am, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors at graveside.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Lick Fork Baptist Church/ c/o Bryn Norman, Treasury, 5977 Hwy 297, Pioneer, TN 37847.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

