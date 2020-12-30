MEDIC Regional Blood Center Critically Low Inventory for Several Blood Types

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has critically low inventory for these blood types:

O Positive

O Negative

A Positive

A Negative

ALL MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and Community Drives

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

Location Hours, directions and Mobile Blood Drive List: medicblood.org

Note: MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.

MEDIC is allowing whole blood walk-in donors.

Appointments are available and can be made to donate whole blood online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link.

Appointments are required for Platelet and COVID Convalescent Plasma donations. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has seen an increase in demand for blood products is not seeing the donors needed to fulfill inventory needs.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets and plasma on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

Additionally, MEDIC is not affiliated with American Red Cross in any way. Any products donated through ARC do not stay in our area – only products donated through MEDIC help your neighbors.

Donors will receive a special edition MEDIC Gift, $10 E-Gift Card (delivered via email), $5 Salsarita’s coupon, and a Texas Roadhouse Appetizer coupon.

www.medicblood.org

