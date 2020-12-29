Kimberly Kay Isham, Rockwood

Mrs. Kimberly Kay Isham, age 52 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, December 27th, 2020 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born on March 26th, 1968 in Knoxville, TN. She loved quilting and to cook. She was the chaplain for the Rockwood Legion Hall.

She is preceded in death by her parents: T.R. Brummett & Hazel Viola Robinson. She is survived by:

Husband: Tim Isham of Rockwood, TN

Children: Angel Young of Knoxville, TN

Charm Wyrick (Dylan) of Knoxville, TN Deseria Cates (Travis) of Rockwood, TN Dustin Isham of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Amelia Bosnak, Kyle Bosnak, Kywren Young, Etta Young, and two future to be.

Sisters: Sandra Roberts of Kingston, TN

Phyllis Brown of Nashville, TN

Brother: Tim Brummett of Kingston, TN

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 31st, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 pm. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 with Tim Isham officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Kimberly Kay Isham.

