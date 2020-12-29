James (Jim) Harold Tucker, Kingston

James (Jim) Harold Tucker, age 74 of Kingston, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. He was a U.S Army Veteran, where Jim Served as a combat medic. Jim retired as a fire fighter for Y-12 Fire Department. He was a member of the Union Lodge #38 F&A.M. where he served as Worshipful

Master in 2013. Jim was a member of the Scottish Rite, Knights of St. Andrews, and the Shriners. He attended Kingston United Methodist Church.

​

Jim was preceded in death by his Parents; Sister Louise Tucker; Brother Luther Tucker.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 53 ½ years, Georgia Tucker. He is beloved father and grandfather of James H. Tucker II, Daniel J. Tucker, Christopher M. Tucker, and 6 Grandchildren,

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. with Dr. Jeff Sledge officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 8 a.m. at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

In the lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Kerbela Roane Shrine Club for the Shriner’s Children Hospitals. 360 Delozier lane, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

