Avery Lowe, 76

Avery Lowe, age 76, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020. Avery retired from Georgia National Guard after 22 years of service. He was a member of Norris First Baptist Church. He enjoyed making fishing lures and wood working. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Edna Lowe.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Scruggs Lowe; children, Christy Lowe and Bryan Lowe of Dahlonega, GA; brother, Jerry Lowe & wife Clara of Conyers, GA and Jake Lowe of Stockbridge, GA; sister, Janice Lowe of Clinton; brother-in-law, Kenneth Scruggs; sister-in-law, Shirley Scruggs; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Saturday, January 2, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. David Seiber officiating. His graveside will follow at Norris Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Norris First Baptist Church Building Fund or the Haiti Fund, P.O. Box 340, Norris, TN 37828. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

