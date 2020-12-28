Freeman Hicks, Harriman

Mr. Freeman Hicks, 91, of the Dyllis Community/Harriman, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on December 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and adoring children.

Mr. Hicks, born in Harriman, Tennessee, in 1929, was Salutatorian of the Harriman High School Class of 1948 while he maintained a full-time, second shift job at Burlington Industries. He worked at Burlington Mills Corporation from 1948 until he joined the U.S. Army in 1950. He served in the Korean War conflict until he was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon returning from the service, Mr. Hicks married Mary Agnes Griffin in 1954 and received the call to ministry to serve the Lord soon after. Mr. Hicks attended Freed Hardeman University and subsequently Harding University with scholarships where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree and with high honors while working full time to support his wife and 3 children. After obtaining his B.A. degree, Mr. Hicks became a full-time minister and served Churches of Christ in many areas in the South and Southeastern United States, including Danville, Virginia, Scottsville, Kentucky, Moulton, Alabama and lastly, his home congregation in Harriman, Tennessee, from 1980 to 2018.

Mr. Hicks was also instrumental in assisting and supporting the Sevier Drive Church of Christ, Harriman, Tennessee, and continued to enjoy the long-lasting and beautiful relationships formed within these two

Harriman congregations all the days of his life. Mr. Hicks performed Gospel meetings, marriages, baptisms, and other services in many areas of the United States and loved to preach about grace and mercy. Mr. Hicks

dearly loved his God, his family, and country. Mr. Hicks was a great example of a man that followed God and there is no doubt that his legacy followed him to Heaven.

Mr. Hicks was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Cynthia (Shipwash) Hicks; a brother Raymond

Hicks; Parents in-law, Ulmont and Eula (Mitchell) Griffin. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Agnes

G. Hicks; children, Freeman Randal Hicks (Sharon) of Moulton, Alabama, Cynthia Plemens (Randy) and

Andrea Underwood (Chris) of Harriman; a sister, Geneva H. Dailey of Kingston; brother-in-law, Dean Griffin,

Rockwood; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and a host of nephews and

nieces and special caregiver, Mathew Peters.

Visitation is scheduled in the Chapel of Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Roane

Memorial Gardens. Dr. Curtis McLane will be officiating and Brother Matthew Peters will assist. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that a memorial donation be made to either the Harriman Church of

Christ, P.O. Box 371, Harriman, Tennessee, 37748 or the Sevier Drive Church of Christ, 946 Sevier Drive,

Harriman, Tennessee, P.O. Box 158, Harriman, TN.

