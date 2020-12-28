Robert E. Keim, Clinton

Robert E. Keim of Clinton, Tennessee died peacefully at home of natural causes on December 20 th, 2020. Bob was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, cousin, uncle, and friend. He was born September 22, 1929, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Roy E. Keim and Marion Lyon Keim. The son of a civil engineer who worked on several dams, the family moved from project to project, including the TVA Norris Dam in TN and Fontana Dam in NC. By the age of 20, Bob had lived in 16 different residences. He attended high school in Fontana NC and Denver CO.

In 1950, Bob was married to Patricia, with whom he had four children. He graduated from the University of Washington, Seattle, in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army, with a tour in South Korea, followed by work for several years as an accountant, becoming a Certified Public Accountant. He then attended the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, from which he received a Masters of Divinity degree in 1960. He was ordained in the Congregational/United Church of Christ and served several churches in California before pursuing further studies at Florida State University, from which he received a Ph.D. in Marriage and Family Living in 1971. While there, his wife left the family, and from 1967 onwards he faithfully and happily raised the four children on his own as a single parent.

Bob taught briefly at Florida State University and Colorado State University before moving with his children to DeKalb, IL, to teach Family Science at Northern Illinois University. As a professor, he was active in the National Council on Family Relations (NCFR), for which he served on numerous committees. While in DeKalb, he was active on several community organizations, including the United Campus Ministries and DeKalb County Coordinated Child Care.

After 28 years, Bob retired as professor and moved to Clinton, TN, where he was a member of the United Church Chapel on the Hill in Oak Ridge. In his retirement, he remained active in his academic profession, co-editing the book, Wisdom for Parents: Key Ideas from Parent Educators (2011), and was the recipient of the NCFR 2011 Certified Family Life Educator Special Recognition Award.

Bob will always be remembered for his positive, upbeat outlook, his wry sense of humor, his love of games and family, his rock-solid, steadfast loyalty, and his gratitude and kindness to those he encountered. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son David and daughter-in-law Julie, by his daughter Army Col. (Ret.) Valerie Rasmussen, and by his son-in-law Perry. He is survived by his dearest, longtime friend and companion, Judith; his sister, Shirley Gates; his daughters Janet Keim Luppino and Beverly; six grandsons, Jeffrey (Stacey), Daniel, Michael, Sami, Mark, and John; and one great-grandson, Aaron.

Due to Coronavirus restrictions, a private family memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any remembrances be in the form of a donation to the Pacific School of Religion, 1798 Scenic Ave, Berkeley CA 94709.

