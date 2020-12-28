Mary Muecke “Mickey” O’Briant Seaman passed away December 23, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge one week following her 93rd birthday. Mickey lived the last years of her life at Jamestowne Assisted Living where she enjoyed reacquainting with lifelong friends for socializing and games. She was previously active in many community activities, including Fontana Dam Kids, DAR, Order of Eastern Star, Kingston United Methodist Church, first Families of Tennessee, and Roane County Heritage. She loved to cook and read recipes. She was preceded in death by her spouse Nelson Seaman, son Jack Seaman, brother Sim and sister-in-law Ann O’Briant.

Survived by son Gary (Marcia) seaman of Kingston, TN; daughter Beverly (Mark) Bensen of Baton Rouge, LA and daughter-in-law Nancy Seaman of Spring Hill, TN. Grandchildren; Jacy (Chase) Hewett, Jackson (Stephanie) Seaman, Kristen (Donnie) Griffith, Erik (Lauren) Seaman, Nicole (Zach) Scroggins, and Jessica (Johnny) Leak. Great grandchildren; Charlotte and Emma Hewett, Sophia and Alexander Seaman, Gage and Dessa Griffith, and Natalie Scroggins. Sister Charlotte Ann Lees, brother-in-law Bob (Liz) Seaman, sister-in-law Lorraine Seaman and extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

During this time of Covid, the family does not feel there is a safe way to have a visitation to honor Mickey’s memory. A private burial will follow. Know that the family feels the love that has surrounded Mickey throughout her life. Special appreciation to the staff at Jamestowne for care provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Kingston United Methodist Church, Roane County Heritage Commission or the charity of your choice. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Seaman Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

