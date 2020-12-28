Elsie Gault McCarthy, 89

Elsie Gault McCarthy, age 89, a lifelong resident of Clinton and Claxton, left her loving family on Christmas Day-her favorite time of year. Born in 1931, Elsie was the daughter of C.A. and Flora Gault and grew up on a farm with her eight siblings in the Claxton community.

She was a career woman who began at Magnet Mills in Clinton at 16 and subsequently worked 30 plus years at the K-25 and Y-12 plants in Oak Ridge. Her husband, Joseph McCarthy, as well as her parents preceded her in death.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Thomas, Ruby Jean Gann, C.H. Gault, Flora Alice Lewis, and Mary Ben-Eliezer; granddaughter, Laura Stewart

She is survived by her brother, Frank Gault and sisters, Allie Harrington and Beverly Disney.

Elsie was most proud of her children and grandchildren. Children, Linda Stewart Burnett & husband Jackson Walker; Kathy Stewart Melton, and Gene Stewart; grandchildren, Samantha Russell Babb, Kari Russell, Sonya Stewart, Clint Stewart, and Garrett Stewart; great grandchildren, Katie Babb Foster, Cole Babb, Ashleay Abston, Alexa Carroll, and Dylan Russell; great great grandchildren, Emory, Addyson, and Hayden Foster, Leeland Davis, Corbin Wood, and Owen Babb.

Friends and family can call at their convenience, 12:00-4:00 pm, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will be 3:00 pm, Tuesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

