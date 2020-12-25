Update: Roane County Man held for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder in Christmas Eve Shooting

Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton told us this morning that the suspect arrested in a Rockwood shooting on Christmas Eve, has been identified as 43-year-old David Michael Schmitt. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder and is being held in jail under an initial bond of a half million dollars.

The shooting took place at a home on Mimosa Avenue in Rockwood’s Park View Subdivision around 9pm last night.

The female victim, daughter of Schmitt’s wife and his step-daughter, was wounded in the upper torso and was transported to UT Medical Center in Knoxville by ambulance for treatment.

Schmitt fled the scene and a BOLO for his vehicle resulted in the Harriman Police stopping him on Highway 27 and a brief standoff took place. Schmitt surrendered after 20 minutes. Officers allegedly found an AR-15 and a handgun in his vehicle.

More information will be released at a later time.

Race W

Sex M

Eye Color

Hair Color GRY

Weight150

Height 5 06

Admit Date 12-24-2020

Admit Time 9:29 PM

Confining Agency Roane

Attempted Second Degree Murder 12-24-2020 $500,000.00 Appearance with Conditions RoaneROANE – TN0730000

