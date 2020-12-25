Christmas Eve Shooting in Rockwood

We received a call that there was a shooting in Rockwood. A man shot his stepdaughter. He then fled the scene but was apprehended by Harriman police shortly after. The stepdaughter was transported by ambulance to the UT hospital. The incident occurred in the Parkview subdivision as we get more information we will pass it along.
Tags Harriman police Roane County Roane County Sheriff's Department Rockwood Rockwood Police shooting
