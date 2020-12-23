Angels among us

Members of the Y-12 employees’ club dropped off a donation and received a tour of Wesley House Knoxville. The house provides high quality, affordable, and accessible after-school and summer camp care as well as a senior citizen program for Knoxville’s most under-resourced areas.

Oak Ridge, Tenn. – In a year when masks seem to outnumber wings, Y-12’s angels used some creativity to ensure local children have a wonderful Christmas.

The Tennessee branch of the T2 Employee Club distributed more than $11,000 to local charities to be used to purchase Christmas gifts for local children. The following agencies each received $1,400 for the children in their areas:

United Way of Anderson County,

United Way of Monroe County,

Second Baptist Church Angel Tree in Clinton,

Wesley House Community Center in Knoxville,

Scott and Fentress counties Children’s Advocacy Center,

Storehouse Ministries in Morgan county, and

Loudon County Toys for Tots.

The money to facilitate the children’s wishes came from a variety of sources, including funds held in reserve for the annual effort, a $2,800 donation from Consolidated Nuclear Security, a $1,000 donation from the T2 Club, and other donations. The 9720-20 Development Maintenance Crew also gave $1,200.

Y-12ers spread some joy to Morgan and Scott counties with donations from the employees’ club. #CNSCares #MyY12

The Y-12 Construction group gave more than $800 in memory of Elaina Branham, who was a big participant in the Angel Tree each year. That money was part of the $1,625 donation to Children’s Hospital because she loved gifts for the children.

Angel Tree Coordinator Tammy Powell said, “Children’s Hospital had lost a lot of their funding with the cancellation of the Fantasy of Trees. They weren’t aware how much we were donating, and when we showed up, they were so surprised and grateful that they can provide Christmas to children who are hospitalized.”

Powell added, “We are so appreciative of all the Y-12 personnel and organizations that decided to give to the Angel Tree a different way this year. Thank you for all you do every year to help give back to the community, especially to those in need.”

Bush Family Refuge Director Christy Smith (left) and volunteer Sharon Smith show some of the donations from Y-12

Donations from Y-12 employees will also provide some warmth for area homeless neighbors. Volunteers also recently delivered donations from the Coat Drive to Volunteer Ministry Center in Knoxville. According to Mary Beth Ramey, VMC’s chief development officer, “The Y-12 Coat Drive is the primary source of coats and warm winter wear for the homeless neighbors receiving services at the Volunteer Ministry Center. Without this valuable resource, our clients would have very limited access to coats during the cold winter months.”

