TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL ANNOUNCES TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PLAN AND SAFETY MESSAGE FOR THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

NASHVILLE –The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will conduct an aggressive traffic safety enforcement campaign during the Christmas holiday. Some plan to travel, while others will experience the holidays virtually. THP’s mission is to keep drivers safe when traveling.

This campaign is aimed at deterring impaired driving and reducing fatal crashes on Tennessee roadways. THP will focus our attention on distracted, reckless, speeding and unrestrained motorists. State troopers will perform saturation patrols, as well as seat belt, sobriety and driver license checkpoints.  All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have troopers working to ensure a safe holiday. Please help us make this a joyful Christmas.

“The goal of the THP is to keep everyone who is traveling on Tennessee roadways safe,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “We do not want our troopers to knock on your door to deliver the tragic news that no one wants to receive. Therefore, state troopers will aggressively enforce the drinking and driving law. I wish for you and yours a wonderful Christmas and Happy New Year”

During last year’s Christmas holiday period, six people were killed in six traffic crashes on Tennessee roads.  Of the six vehicular fatalities, alcohol was involved in one of the traffic deaths. Two were passenger vehicle occupants, three were pedestrians and one was a motorcyclist. 

“This enforcement campaign is not at all about issuing citations,’” said Colonel Matt Perry. “It is about ensuring your safety, your family’s safety and the safety of everyone that is sharing the roadways. We care about you and the safety of all,” said Colonel Matt Perry.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

