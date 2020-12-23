Oliver Springs Town Council Alderman Injured in Work Accident

Update (7:30pm 12/23) Matthew Stiltner notified us that Jason is out of surgery after roughly two hours. They placed external rods to stabilize everything. They will know more tomorrow.

Original Story: Oliver Springs Town Council Alderman, Jason Stiltner was air lifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center today after an accident on a work site injured his left arm and hand. Stiltner’s vital signs are good according to his brother, Matthew Stiltner. However, he says that the injury is a “catastrophic” injury to his left arm and hand.

An update from Stiltner said that a team of doctors are preparing to get him into surgery to repair the arm.

Jason operates a tree cutting business called Big Orange Tree Service.

We want to ask people to say a prayer for Jason and his family. He will definitely be in our thoughts and prayers.

