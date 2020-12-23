Wilma Ray Edwards, Rocky Top

Wilma Ray Edwards, of Lake City (Rocky Top) was called by God to be with her wonderful husband, her best friend with whom she so dearly missed, Cordell “Eddie” Edwards with the angels in heaven on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Wilma was born and raised in the Jonesville, Blair, and Dyllis Community in Harriman, Tennessee to the late William Alfred and Grace Coker Ray. She was born on a farm to a large family. Wilma and her family all shared a strong work ethic. She married and moved to Lake City in the early 1950’s. Wilma graduated from Nashville Business College and retired after 50 years from Martin Marietta K-25 plant in Oak Ridge TN. Following retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively and spent time in Florida during the winter months. Wilma was an avid sports fan and played basketball and softball in her earlier years. They were long time members of The Club Lecont where she was active in the garden club. She attended UT Football games, including the 1998 Victorious National Championship Game. She truly enjoyed the Lady Vols and Men’s Basketball games. Wilma enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts and was a huge fan of Peyton Manning. Wilma loved doing volunteer work, especially helping children and working at LCES with first and second grades, as well as working with the Mission of Hope. Wilma loved reading, flowers, watching hummingbirds, music, and collecting angels. She was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church as well as an honorary member of Dyllis Baptist Church. She treasured her wonderful church families. Wilma enjoyed spending time with her family, her husband’s family, and her many friends. Wilma was a very caring and giving person who would do anything she could to help others or those less fortunate.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, William Alfred and Grace Coker Ray; husband and best friend Cordell “Eddie” Edwards; brothers Winfred, Estel, Don Ray; sisters Barbara Lou Ray, Jean Bolinger, Eula Butler, and Kathleen Carter.

Survivors Include: sister Polly Parks of Oak Ridge, sisters in Law Nellie Ray of Harriman, and Helen Ray of Harriman. She and her husband had no children, but she was a mother figure to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that were involved in her life. Very special nieces, Kim Lawson (Bruce) and Kristin McPherson (Gary), whom she considered as a granddaughter and spent lots of time with her and her family including children Jacob and Lilly McPherson. They enjoyed traveling together and always went to Bible School. Also very special, whom she considered like family are, Linda Barnes and Tim Isbel. Also Tricia Jarvis (Mark) her niece and their children Sydney and Audrey and Tom Carter and his children Alexander and Isabel and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Special and dear brother in law Browder Edwards “Mr. Bud”, sisters in law Mary Edwards Lambert of Huntsville, Alabama, Nina Edwards Bennet of McMinnville, and Lois Edwards Smith of Springfield, Tennessee. Special friends include: Lester and Mickey Fox, Bob and Ann Swisher, Sara Knight, Bob Martin, Jack Taylor and Pat and Sid Albright, Diane Hawn, and Dianne and Korky MacKenzie.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Tennessee at 2:00 PM with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Friends and family welcome to meet at the graveside.

