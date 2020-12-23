Russell Stooksbury, Andersonville

Russell Stooksbury, age 81 of Andersonville, TN, passed away at his home on December 18, 2020. He worked for Southern Railway for 21 years. Russell was in the Army National Guard for 8 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and farming.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Arti Stooksbury; brother, Gary Stooksbury; sisters, Alta Stooksbury and Jane Stooksbury.

He is survived by his wife, Glendora Stooksbury; son, Darold Rickey of Andersonville, TN; daughters, Kim Ridenour of Andersonville, TN, Vickie Stooksbury of Andersonville, TN and Cathy Fiske and husband Tim of Vernon, OK; brother, Michael Wayne Stooksbury and wife Patty of Maynardville, TN; 29 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friend, Lynn Wilkerson; and numerous other extended family members and friends.

Arrangements will be private per his wishes. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

