Longtime Anderson County Trustee passes

Former Anderson County Trustee Patsy Stair Lomeli passed away on Sunday at the age of 85.

Patsy was a fixture at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she started her career working in the offices of the county clerk, register of deeds, county mayor and trustee. She served as a Deputy Trustee for 17 years and in 1974, was elected to the first of eight terms as County Trustee, serving a total of 32 years in that capacity until she retired in 2006.

Patsy Stair Lomeli was the first woman ever elected to be president of the County Officials Association of Tennessee (COAT), and was voted Trustee of the Year in Tennessee several times. She was also very active in the community, serving in many capacities in a wide variety of church and civic organizations. Family and friends may call at their convenience on Wednesday between 11 am and 2 pm at First Baptist Church in Clinton, with the funeral service at 2:00 in the sanctuary. She will be laid to rest following the service at the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery

